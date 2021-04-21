April 22, 2021

  • 43°
Peyton Fort hit for the cycle, a single, double, triple and home run, and pitched four scoreless innings as Vidalia won both games Tuesday night. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Fort hits for the cycle in Vikings win

By Patrick Jones

Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

BASTROP, La. — The Vidalia High School Vikings took care of the Beekman Charter School Tigers in an LHSAA District 2-2A varsity doubleheader last Tuesday afternoon, taking Game 1 20-4 in just five innings and Game 2 23-5.

The second game actually went all seven innings. Vidalia head coach Nic Kennedy said the Vikings scored most of their runs late in the game. He said that winning both games of the doubleheader was big for his team.

“It’s good to win the series in the first day. We always look at the power rankings to see where we are. The team we just beat was above us in the (Class 2A) power rankings,” Kennedy said.

Peyton Fort had a stellar performance for the Vikings both at the plate and on the mound in the first game. Fort hit for the cycle and pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, struck out five and walked one.

As a team, Vidalia had 15 total base hits in the opener. Tyrin Jordan went 2-for-2 while Adam Eames, Jake Spears and Brett Walsworth each went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Spears was the winning pitcher for the Vikings in the nightcap despite allowing two runs on two hits with just one strikeout and four walks in one inning. But that did not deter him at the plate as he went 3-for-4.

Walsworth belted a pair of doubles and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Jordan went 3-for-5 with a double and Clay Watts was 2-for-5 with a double.

With the doubleheader victories, Vidalia improved to 9-10 overall and 5-4 in District 2-2A. The Vikings traveled to Monroe, La. and stepped out of district play to take on St. Frederick High School before returning to district play Thursday afternoon when they hosted Beekman Charter.

“If we beat Beekman Thursday, we’ll be second in district. That’s something important to our guys,” Kennedy said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez Early College Academy names STAR Student, STAR Teacher

News

Teen arrested in ongoing investigation of double homicide

News

Revamped Crime Stoppers program helps area law enforcement solve crime

News

President Felecia M. Nave launches Inaugural President Lecture Series at Natchez campus

News

Natchez hotel catches on fire

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday