Centreville Academy beats Porters Chapel in first round

SUMMIT — Caleb Kinabrew pitched five solid innings and Ace Sellers drove in three runs as the Centreville Academy Tigers defeated the Porter’s Chapel Academy Eagles 10-3 last Monday afternoon at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

With the win, District 3-2A No. 2 seed Centreville Academy swept the best-of-three first-round series from District 4-2A No. 3 seed Porter’s Chapel in the MAIS Class 2A South State Playoffs and will take on District 5-2A No. 2 seed Claiborne Academy in the second round.

The Tigers plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead. The Eagles took advantage of Kinabrew’s control issues by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it a one-run game.

Centreville would regain its momentum in the bottom of the fourth by getting one of those runs back to take a 5-3 lead. The Tigers put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kinabrew was the winning pitcher after he allowed three runs, two of them earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Ben Garrett pitched two innings of relief and gave up no runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Sellers went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch twice by Eagles starting pitcher Palmer (no first name given, and scored two runs in addition to his three RBIs.

As a team, the Tigers finished with 10 base hits, but none of them went for extra bases. Kinabrew helped his own cause by going 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Jones was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Peyton Jones was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored while Josey Wales went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Palmer was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs, five of them earned, on seven hits with one strikeout and seven hit batsmen in four and one-third innings. Osborne (no first name given) pitched one and two-thirds innings of relief and allowed three runs, all of them earned, on three hits.