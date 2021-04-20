Jan. 12, 19262 – April 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Roy Rex Payton, 95, of Natchez, who died Saturday April 17, 2021 in Natchez will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Parkview Church of God with Pastor Joe Robbins officiating.

Burial will follow at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva, LA under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Parkview Church of God.

Mr. Payton was born January 12, 1926, in Fayetteville, AL the son of Elbert Rex Payton and Cora Lee White Payton.

He was in the United States Marine Corps, at the landing in Okinawa, Japan. Serving in the Pacific Area in World War II. After his military service, he went to work for Armstrong Tire, where he retired after 43 years. He and his wife, Maxcine, raised their son Michael who was diagnosed with polio at the age of 18 months until his death at 62 years old. He was a man of many talents, who invented things in order for his son to be able to fully participate with his many cousins growing up.

Mr. Payton is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Rex Payton and Cora Lee White Payton; brother Denver Payton; his wife of 48 years, Vivian Maxcine Morace Payton, his son, Michael Rex Payton, and numerous sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Lovine Book Morace; cousin Lennie Payton Lofton, special family Daniel and Erica Bumgarner, Karlynn, D.J. and Bella Bumgarner; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

Pall Bearers will be Daniel Bumgarner, Joey Merrill, Dan Merrill, Jeffrey Ferguson, Michael Ferguson and Avery Parker.

Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.