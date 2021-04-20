Roosevelt C. Hymon

Nov. 8, 1932 – April 17, 2021

Funeral services for Mrs. Roosevelt “Rose” C. Hymon, 88, of Ferriday, were held April 20, 2021, from the Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial followed at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Mrs. Hymon was born in Willets, LA and died at her residence. She was a retired teacher for Concordia Parish School System and a longtime member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church.

Her survivors are her devoted husband, Clarence L. Hymon of Ferriday; two daughters, Gaye N. Hymon-Queen and her husband, Ricci of Atlanta, GA and Cathy LaRose Hymon Lockett and her husband Lonnie of Baker, LA; two grandchildren, Juano Queen and his wife, Jessica of Santa Monica, CA and Jared Queen of Atlanta, GA; one great-grandchild, Lourdes Marie Queen of Desoto, TX; two step grandchildren, Lonnie Lockett of Gonzales, LA and Austin Elloitt of Grand Prairie, TX.

Online condolences can be sent to concordiafuneralhomeinc.com