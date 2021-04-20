Natchez hotel catches on fire

Fire and smoke billowed out of the roof of Excellent Inn & Suites at 43 Seargent Prentiss Drive as the hotel caught fire at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Adams County Emergency Management Community Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy, who was at the scene of the fire, said everyone in the building made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Hardy said the fire was under control at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Larry Andrews said he was on his way from Vidalia to Natchez when he saw the smoke. He got out of his car to see what he could do to help, he said. His concern was getting people out of the hotel in time, he said.

“I started knocking on the doors,” said. “I was making sure that everybody was getting out. I tried to go to the (North) side of the building but the smoke was too powerful. Even with the masks on. I was just trying to make sure everybody was safe, and I was safe myself.”

Alex Patel is the son of the hotel owner and was on the phone with his father giving him updates. from the scene His father was not on scene. Patel said he was not sure how many people were in the hotel at the time of the fire but estimates the hotel is at 30% occupancy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.