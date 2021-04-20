April 20, 2021

  • 73°
Thornburg

Marison Thornburg

By Staff Reports

Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Jan. 16, 1971 – April 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Marison Thornburg, 50, of Vicksburg, who died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Marrero, LA will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Morning Star Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Green officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask.  We are practicing social distancing.

Marison was born January 16, 1971, the son of Joyce Houston and Claude Thornburg.  He was educated at Natchez High School.  In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and cooking.

He is preceded in death by his mother and brothers Adam Washington and Danny Houston, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories:    his wife, Manika Thornburg; father Claude Thornburg; two sons Kamarion Johnson and Maurice Burnham; daughters Jameelah Johnson and Myeshia Burnham; brother Dennis Chatman; sisters Diana Thomas (Rodney), Claudette Smith (Robert), Whitney Irving (Davin), Carolyn Anderson, Twana Sewell (Chris), Elnora Thornburg, Sarah Latham; step-father Danny Houston; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Natchez officials host closed meeting concerning potential land donation to the city

News

‘Slave Dwelling Project’ stirs up conversations about history

COVID-19

Adams County officials to lift mask mandate on May 1

BREAKING NEWS

Hank Williams Jr. to play Natchez 4th of July Celebration

News

Law officials arrest 3 in connection with automobile burglaries

News

Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

News

Security officer enjoys building relationships with students

Business

Jobs everywhere but few workers to fill them

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations

News

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile