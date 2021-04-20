Ernest Jackson

Dec. 2, 1940 – April 19, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Ernest “Ray” Jackson, 80, of Natchez, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in Natchez on Monday April 19, 2021, will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Green officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Thursday April 22, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Jackson was born December 2, 1940, in Roxie, MS, the son of Johnnie Frank Jackson and Amy Rebecca Rollins Jackson.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Jackson and Amy (Rollins) Jackson; granddaughter, Gail Coone; great granddaughter, Savannah Jackson; and brother, John “Sonny” Jackson.

Survivors include his beloved wife Vicky (McKinney) Jackson of Natchez, MS; four children, David Jackson and his wife, Sharon, Nancy Jackson, and her partner Rich, Susan Jackson, and her partner, Rick, all of MA, and Jeremy Jackson, and his wife Ashley of Natchez, MS; eight grandchildren, Ricky, Tanya, Shirley, Paul, Joey, Brandon, Jacoby and Presley; 8 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby Jackson and Charles “Chuck” Jackson of MS.

Pallbearers will be Paul Dunson, Lynn Dunson, Paul Leake, Ricky Warren, Darnese Smith and John Gamberi.

Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

