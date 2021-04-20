Court case conclusions: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 9-15:

Sarah Hope Thorpe charged with accessory after the fact. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Carter charged with domestic violence. Fine set at $298.75. Preliminary hearing.

Keisha Campbell charged with possession of stolen items. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keisha L. Campbell charged with possession of a weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

John Lee Butler charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 9-15:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, April 14:

Andres Angel Conde, 24, pleaded guilty to deadly weapon; exhibiting in rude, angry, or threatening manner. Sentenced to 90 days with 87 days suspended. Credit given for three days served. Banned from Under-the-Hill Saloon. Fine set at $798.75.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 29, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Revonte Antoine Fletcher, 28, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Andres Angel Conde, 24, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 90 days with 88 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Banned from Hucky’s. Fine set at $748.75.

Francis John Torries, 30, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case dismissed.