April 20, 2021

Bulldogs headed to 5A South State meet

By Hunter Cloud

Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Natchez High School had three track athletes come first in the MHSAA Region 3-5A meet in Jackson. Nyla Poole, Jerald Shelvy and Josh Thomas all took top honors in the meet held on April 13.

Thomas took first place in the high jump soaring six feet and two inches, and his triple jump was 42 feet and six and a half inches, according to the meet results.

Shelvy leapt over hurdles to a time of 42.84 seconds in the 300meter hurdles. The senior took first place in the 110meter hurdles with a time of 17.05 seconds in addition to his triumph at 300meters.

Poole, who also plays basketball for the Bulldogs, sped around the track in the 800meter to set a time of 2 minute 48.86 seconds and taking first place.

Other Bulldogs who placed in the top three was Kyla Butler who took third place in the woman’s high jump with a height of four feet eight inches. As a team the Natchez Boys came in third in the 4×800 meter relay setting a time of 10 minutes and 24.5 seconds, Brookhaven took first place with a time of 9 minutes and 16.40 seconds.

In addition these Bulldogs will compete in the South State meet Alexis Smith took fourth place in the high jump, Zant Issacc took fourth place in the 1600 meter run, the girls 4×100 relay, and Hailey Jenkins too third place in shot put and discus.

Overall, the Bulldogs finished fifth in the women’s standings with 52 total points, and the men finished third with 64 total points. Brookhaven ran away scoring 198 points in the women’s standings and 219 points in the men’s standings.

Natchez will compete in the MHSAA 5A South State track meet in Hattiesburg this Saturday.

