Master Gardners host spring plant sale at Co-Lin

The Adams County Master Gardeners hosted their annual spring plant sale outside of Copiah Lincoln Community College’s greenhouse in Natchez.

Participants said people lined up at approximately 7:30 a.m. in a rush to make their selection of plants before the sale began at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The event lasts until noon. However, by 10 a.m. between 700 and 800 plants were already sold.

Offerings included a variety of trees, seasonal flowers, hanging baskets, cacti and more.