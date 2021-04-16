Willie Mae Ford Bolden
WOODVILLE — Services for Willie Mae Ford Bolden will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Magnolia Baptist Church in Woodville at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Pastor Harold Smith Sr. is officiating, and final arrangements are entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Please wear your mask.
You Might Like
Eddie Dean Butler
NATCHEZ — Services for Eddie Dean Butler, 66, of Natchez, who died Friday, April 16, are incomplete at Webb Winfield... read more