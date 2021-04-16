Veronica Gamble Lee

Feb. 8, 1980 – April 7, 2021

Graveside services for Veronica “Nikki” Gamble Lee, 41, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on April 7, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS, will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery Cannonsburg, MS, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tracy Cusic Officiating burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Veronica “Nikki” as she was so fondly know was born on February 8, 1980, in Natchez, MS to Sandra Gamble and Allen White Jr.

Please be advised all attendees are strongly recommended mask-wearing and social distancing. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

“Nikki” was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Annie Gamble and her paternal grandparents, Allen White Sr. and Janora White.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Christopher Lee; one daughter, Katana Lee; her mother, Sandra Gamble King and stepfather Keith King; father, Allen White Jr. and stepmother Maxine White; mother-in-law, Joann Givings; siblings, Dramon King, Jemyrus King, Allen White III, Ashley White, Antonio Erves and wife Anglea, Nigel Johnson and wife Allena, Retwon Scott and wife Samantha, Alex Johnson and wife Brittany, Ada White and Edward Diaz and wife Olivia; two godsisters; one godbrother; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

