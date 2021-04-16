BOSTON — Graveside services for Thad Trimble, 80, formerly of Fayette, who died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Brush Hill Care Center in Milton, MA, will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, with Rev. Joshua Christmas officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.