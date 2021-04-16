April 16, 2021

  • 61°
Durham

Margaret Havard Durham

By Staff Reports

Published 2:44 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Margaret Havard Durham, 92, a resident of Zachary and a native of Crosby, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021. She was a graduate of Beech Stand High and a retired postmaster in Crosby, Ms. She was also a member of the Crosby Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Clemon Wayne Durham and Katerin. Grandchildren Darin David and Renee, Brandie Durham. Great Grandchildren Trey David and Meaux, Lance David, Tyler David, Abbie LeDuff, and Luke David. Great-Great Grandchildren Aiden David, Avery David.

One Brother Sammy Havard, One sister Patricia Evans and Bub. And Numerous nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Luther Lee Havard and Ruby Lea Parker, Husband Clemon Durham, Brothers; Billy Havard, and James Havard.

Arrangements are: Visitation Monday April 19, 2021, at Crosby Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. at the Church. Interment will follow at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Services will be officiated by Bro. Bart Houston.

Pallbearers are Early Durham, Darin David, Trey David, Tyler David, Terry Havard and Luke David.

In leiu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Carpenter House 10615 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, 70809.

The Family would also like to give a Special Thank You to all the staff at Oakwood Village and The Carpenter House, Dr. Donthineni, Dr. Bryan Nuss, Trygve, Chad, Daynel, Margaret, Karoline, Natalie, Tracy, Trudy, Hope, Willie, and Nicole.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations

News

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

News

Master Gardener plant sale April 17 at Co-Lin

News

Harriss keeps active

News

Cemetery restoration workshop comes to Natchez Wednesday

News

CPSB reviewing applicants for new superintendent of schools

Business

Castle restaurant at Dunleith opens soon

News

Morgan Freeman television series filming in Natchez, seeking cast members

News

CPSO arrests six for violation of sex offender laws

News

ACCS STAR Student, Teacher rise above classroom duties