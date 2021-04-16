April 16, 2021

  • 61°
L. Green

Luke Green

By Staff Reports

Published 10:41 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Sept. 27, 1945 – April 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Luke Green, 75, of Natchez, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Church (grounds) with Pastor Stanley Searcy, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. These are walk-through visitations only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Luke was born September 27, 1945, in Natchez, the son of Lucille Butler Green and Hollis Green, Sr. He was educated in the Adams County Public School System and was a retired mechanic. Mr. Green was a member of Zion Chapel #2 Church. Luke enjoyed fishing, hunting, football and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Luke leaves to cherish his memories: son Gene Green (Kathryn); daughters Linda Green and Gwendolyn McCraney (Corey); step-son Lionel Washington (Beulah); step-daughter Sharon Washington; brothers James Green, Clarence Green, Hollis Green, Jr. (Laura); sisters Marie Conner, Bonnie Hatfield (Rev. Anthony), Jellina Johnson (Randolph), Shirley Dawson (Arthur) and Mamie White, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Natchez artist opens mobile-making studio amid pandemic

News

Concordia Parish jury finds Clayton man guilty in killing of his wife, 12-year-old boy

News

International investors from India visit Natchez on economic development trip

News

Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

News

City approves final lease for historic train depot on Broadway Street

News

Lt. Gov. Hosemann addresses American Rescue funds in Natchez, Adams County

Business

Hosemann won’t close door to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi

News

Natchez Euro Fest moved to Sunday due to weather

News

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

News

Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

News

ACCS Drama Club to perform Aladdin Saturday

News

CPSB names candidates for Superintendent of parish schools

News

Police investigating shooting on Bishop Street

News

Thomas named STAR Student at NHS, chooses Coach Haywood as STAR Teacher

News

Library closes for renovations

News

Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

News

Master Gardener plant sale April 17 at Co-Lin

News

Harriss keeps active

News

Cemetery restoration workshop comes to Natchez Wednesday

News

CPSB reviewing applicants for new superintendent of schools

Business

Castle restaurant at Dunleith opens soon

News

Morgan Freeman television series filming in Natchez, seeking cast members

News

CPSO arrests six for violation of sex offender laws

News

ACCS STAR Student, Teacher rise above classroom duties