Crime reports: Saturday, April 17, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Mark Alan Ezell, 59, 1619 Camelia Street, Vidalia, La., on charges of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense and willful trespassing. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Leroy Joseph Peshoff, 45, 1998 Granger Road, Roxie, on charge of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $750.00

Reports — Friday

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loose livestock on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Beau Pré Road.

False alarm on Kingston Road.

Alarm on Bisland Road.

Accident on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Dog problem on Margaret Avenue.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Torrance Redell Knowles, 49, 1502 Desoto Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Donna Yvonne Lee, 47, 242 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, 405 Madison Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Greenfield Road.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Intelligence report on Covington Road.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at U.S. 61 South City Limits.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Lawrence Road.

Traffic stop on Graceland Road.

Loose livestock on Springfield Road.

Intelligence report on Beau Pré Road.

False alarm on Kingston Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Dionntae Dishta, 21, 355 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, on charges of three counts aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts attempted murder in the second degree. Bench warrant for failure to appear.

Kendrick Laneheart, 33, 70 Mary Street, Alexandria, on charges of theft.