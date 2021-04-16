April 16, 2021

  • 61°
B. Green

Bertha Lee Washington Green

By Staff Reports

Published 10:40 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Aug. 22, 1931 – April 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Bertha Lee Washington Green, 89, of Natchez who died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Vicksburg will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (grounds) with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Bertha was born August 22, 1931, the daughter of Alice Rounds Washington and Will Washington. She attended Natchez Public Schools and was a private duty sitter. Mrs. Green joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Sibley under the direction of Rev. Walter Logan where she served on the Mother’s Board. She was also a member of the Homemaker’s Club. Bertha enjoyed spending time with family, watching Hallmark movies and westerns.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Brenda Squalls, sons Donald Wayne Green and Garnett Green, her husband Eddie Green, five sisters Winnie Reynolds, St. Arby Thompson, Naomi Daily, Dinah Ealey, Mary Alice Pettis and two brothers Chester Washington and Will Washington, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Clarence E. Green and Michael Green, Sr. (Jennifer); one daughter Lola Woods; brother Elijah Washington, sister, Dorothy Thompson; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

