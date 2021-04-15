Jan. 19, 1983 – April 7, 2021

WOODVILLE — “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and he shall direct thy path,” Proverbs 3:5-6.

Thomas J. Scott was called home by the Lord on April 7, 2021, at the age of 38. He was a native of Woodville. He is survived by his mother Marie Scott.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at New Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 8276 Pinckneyville Rd, Woodville, MS 39669. The religious service will immediately follow. Rev. Allen Handy will be the officiating minister. Interment at King Solomon Baptist Church cemetery, 16445 Pinckneyville Rd., Woodville, MS. Funeral Services entrusted to D. Rollins Funeral Home.

Masks are required and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.