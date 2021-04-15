Paul England

WATERPROOF — Graveside services for Paul Martin England, 60, of Arlington, Texas and formerly of Waterproof (Loamland), LA who died Friday, April 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Loamland Community Cemetery in Waterproof, under the directions of Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associate in Ore City, Texas.