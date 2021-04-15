Donations of items needed for 3rd Gayrage Sale

NATCHEZ — Y’all Means All is busy putting together items for its third annual Gayrage Sale, and your donations are needed.

The Gayrage Sale is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, at 624 Franklin St., the former location of The Guardian Shelter thrift store. Times are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The Gayrage Sale raises funds for Natchez mental wellness, said John Grady Burns, a Y’all Means All founder.

The group seeks donations of new and gently used items for the sale, anything from vintage collectables, crafts, furniture and home accents.

Those wanting to donate items can contact any of the Y’all Means All directors — Jason Dauphin, Michael Gray, Thad Laiche, Mel Zufall or Beau Desahotel or Burns.

“We all have keys to the building and can arrange to meet you there with the items. Or, you can call me at Hal Garner at Nest, 601-445-8416 and I can meet you at 624 Franklin St. to collect any items anyone wants to donate,” he said. “We take pretty much anything — toys, kitchen furniture, clothing (except for lingerie items) garden stuff, just about anything.”

You can contact Jason Dauphin at 601-807-7759.

Funds from the Gayrage Sale go to fund mental health services for those who cannot afford those services.

“Our whole thing is unity in the community through diversity. We are an LBGTQ group raising funds for mental health for those who cannot afford it,” he said.

“Our first year, we raised $20,000 to donate to the local mental health facility for those who aren’t able to pay themselves. Last year, because of COVID, it was not as high, but this year, we hop to far surpass the first year. We are so thankful for those who are supporting us in our efforts. Anyone can donate any amount of money or item. Anything helps to promote our efforts to help those in our community who can’t help themselves.”

For more information about the Gayrage Sale or the good works of Y’all Means All, see yallmeansallnatchez.org.