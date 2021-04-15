Crime Reports: April 15, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Shanterria Leshae Tolbert, 28, 117 Grape Street, Ridgecrest, La., on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.

Leonard James Logan, 73, 2932 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery – touching a child for lustful purposes by person over 18 child under age 16. No bond set.

Noah Stephan Snyder, 23, 102 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession .1 gram < 2 grams and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Elisa Loteal Anderson, 33, 6 Lily Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Ijose Maria West, 39, 107 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charges of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense and trespass after notice of non-permission. Bond set at $1,000 on shoplifting charge and at $750.00 on trespass charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Child abuse on Pinemount Road.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Bingham Lane.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Simple assault on Front Street.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Theft on North Palestine Road.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fight in progress on Rickman Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Drug related on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop in Vidalia.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Disturbance on Maple Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Maple Court.

Suspicious activity on Dewberry Circle.

Two false alarms on South Commerce Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Trespassing on Lake Montrose Road.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Burglary on Dogwood Drive.

Threats on State Street.

Unauthorized use on Pinemount Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Theft on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Case Street.

Trespassing on State Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive/Travel Inn.

Malicious mischief on Fisk Avenue.

Theft on Marion Avenue.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

911 Hangup on Major Boulevard.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Fieldview Road.

Trespassing on Vaught Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Fire on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

George Derrick Smith, 30, 12 Terry Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – hydrocodone, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance – Xanax, failure to comply, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $36,500 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Nicholas Doyle Felter, 37, 84 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held without bond.

Damien Keonne Hayes, 26, 1037 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of attempt commit offense, shooting into a vehicle, drive-by shooting, and controlled substance violations. Held on $460,000 bond.

Jerome Jayquan Lancaster, 21, 600 Willow Street, Jonesville, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on a state highway, no insurance, no seat belt, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle. Released on $2,500 bond.

Nathan Delmond Lollis, 36, 1391 Fords Creek Road, Woodville, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

David Lee Lyles, 56, 7 Mazique Lane, Natchez on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Orshawnda Nychell Williams, 35, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Lisa Deneane Lambert, 52, 22 Coventry Road, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Kenneth John Nosser, 61, 218 John R. Junkin Drive, on charge of sex offender registration. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Child abuse on Pinemount Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Trespassing on Lake Montrose Road.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Burglary on Dogwood Drive.

Threats on State Street.

Unauthorized use on Pinemount Road.

Intelligence report on Buckles Road.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Disturbance on Case Street.

Trespassing on State Street.

911 Hangup on Major Boulevard.

Trespassing on Vaught Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Davis Court.

Suspicious activity on Dewberry Circle.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Christie L. Jackson, 41, 115 Doylz Road, Vidalai, court sentenced to five day default, $245 fine.

Austin Collins, 48, 30 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, court sentenced to credit for time served six days, $460 fine.

Tre’yan M. Kelly, 25, 422 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, attempted disarming of a peace officer.

Edward Martin, 52, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to notify address change, failure to make communication.

Jessica Miller, 36, Vidalia, simple burglary, hold for Bossier Sheriffs Office.

Arrests — Tuesday

Dionntae Dishta, 21, 355 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Attempted murder, 1st degree, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Larry Lawrence, 51, 227 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges of obstructing justice.

James A. Smith, 41, 2372 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charges of cruelty to a juvenile, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting with force, child endangerment.

Trevion T. Walker, 22, 575 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, on charges of possession of a schedule II drug, disturbing the peace.

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Franklin Road

Alarms on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Miller Street

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Iowa Street

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Domestic dispute on Rabb Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Vehicle on levee on Louisiana 566

Stolen germx on US 84

Alarms on Levens Addition Road

Stolen car on Carter Street

Auto Accident on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Traxler Road

Harassment on Doyle Road

Arrest on Warrant on Carter Street

Alarms on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Loop Road

Stolen Gun on US 84

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Alarms on Louisiana 568

Auto Accident on Garden Drive