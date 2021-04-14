April 15, 2021

Local resident takes photo of lightning strike behind Mississippi River bridges

By Staff Reports

Published 8:04 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Jennifer Cloy took this photo of lightning on the Vidalia Riverfront Wednesday morning. Cloy, who works at Riverpark Medical Center in Vidalia, made the picture of lightning striking behind the Mississippi River bridges between Natchez and Vidalia from Dr. John White’s office in the medical center along the riverfront.

