Feb. 18, 1957 – April 8, 2021

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Doris M. Bell, 64, of Vidalia, who passed at her residence April 8, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Vidalia Cemetery with Dr. Raymond Riley officiating.

Services are entrusted to Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Doris Arrington Bell was born Feb. 18, 1957, the daughter of Louis Scott and Dorothy Arrington Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lisa Chatman.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories with her two daughters, Melody B. Riggs, her husband Ambus, Lakeisha Bell, both of Vidalia, LA; three brothers, Louis Banks, his wife Kim, Gregory Banks, his wife Heide, Keith Haur; four sisters, Sandra Cubie, Debra Sterling, Irma Felton, Renise Collor; four grandchildren, Keondra Bates, her husband Robert, Khira Yates, Kayleigh McGraw, Chloe McGraw; three great-grandchildren, London Bates, Layla Bates, Messiah Bates; her step-parents, Donald Richardson, his wife Carolyn; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

