Firefighters work house fire on Rankin Street Tuesday night

Natchez firefighters worked to put out a fully engulfed house fire at 408 North Rankin Street Tuesday night.

Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the fire department was called by the Natchez Police who were patrolling the neighborhood where the fire occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Arrington said Wednesday morning he was not sure if anyone was at home when the fire started, however, no one was inside when firefighters quickly worked to put out the blaze.

By 8:30 p.m. most of the fire was extinguished and officials were investigating the fire scene.

“The cause is still under investigation but everyone did make it out safely,” Arrington said. “The guys did a great job of putting out the fire quickly. I didn’t have any gear on to see the inside of the house so I can’t say whether it was a total loss or not.”