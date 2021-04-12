Adams County man arrested for alleged sex crime with juvenile

NATCHEZ — On Friday Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Adams County man for sexual battery of a juvenile.

Greg Franklin Simmons, 41, was arrested Friday on a sexual battery charge involving a child under the age of 16, investigator Frank Smith said Monday.

Smith said a complaint was filed with Child Protective Services last week.

“We confronted Greg Simmons about those allegations and he later confessed and was arrested,” Smith said.

Simmons bond has been set at $250,000.