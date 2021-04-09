Nessiah Zhyaun Conner
March 10, 2021 – April 5, 2021
VIDALIA — Graveside services for infant Nessiah Zhyaun Conner, who died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.
He is survived by his parents, Candice Fortune and Shaunzeric Conner; grandparents, Stephanie Mayberry and Stephon Mason; great-grandparents, Velma and Robert Fortune, Veronica Harris and Edward Harris Sr.; sisters, Camryn Conner and Londyn Jackson; brothers, Shaunterrius Conner and Shaunzeric Conner Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vanessa Fortune and Gerald Crockett. Masks will be required.
Jodeline Isaac
Oct. 3, 1972 – April 4, 2021 Jodeline “Josh” Isaac was born October 3, 1972, in Natchez, the daughter of... read more