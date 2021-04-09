WOODVILLE— Graveside services for Eugene Douglas, 60, who died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Sligo Street, Woodville with Bishop Calena Browder officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to service time at D. Rollins Funeral Home. Masks will be required.