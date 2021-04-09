FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Bennie DeWayne White, 26, of Ferriday, who died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at The Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday, with Pastor Eddie Schiele officiating.

Burial will follow at the New Light Cemetery in Foules under the direction of Smith Funeral Home of Monroe, Louisiana.