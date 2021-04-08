Graveside services for Irene Echols Turner, 75, of Grand Prairie, Texas, formerly of Columbia, Mississippi, who died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Dallas, will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette with Rev Terry Thomas officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.