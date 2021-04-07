Jan. 25, 1959 – April 3, 2021

Graveside services for Victor Dwayne Hawkins, 62, of Natchez, who died April 3, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Lagrange Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Lagrange Baptist Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.