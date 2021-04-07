Kimberly Kay Pickering
Jan. 12, 1971 – April 6, 2021
Funeral services for Kimberly Kay Pickering, 50, of McCall Creek, will be held at Parhams Baptist Church on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Parhams Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Parhams Baptist Church on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.
You Might Like
Jamie R. Miller
Jan. 27, 1975 – March 31, 2021 Graveside services for Jamie R. Miller, 46, of McComb, who died March 31,... read more