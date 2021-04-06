April 6, 2021

  • 77°
Sanguinetti

Frank Sanguinetti

By Staff Reports

Published 10:02 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Feb. 22, 1969 ­– March 22, 2021

A memorial mass for Frank Sanguinetti who died March 22, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at St. Mary Basilica with Father Scott Thomas officiating.

Frank was born February 21, 1969, on his maternal grandmother’s birthday to Joe and Jeanne Sanguinetti. He was a happy young boy and loved riding down Silver Street with his grandfather Papa Frank to look at the river.

He attended Cathedral School K-12 and was an active tennis player 8th grade through his senior year in high school proudly winning boys doubles state championship and continued playing tennis in Junior College.

After living in Atlanta and working in the landscaping business, Frank and his family relocated to Charleston, S.C. where he continued to work in the same field as a manager and a valued employee for The Greenery.   His passion for tennis continued with him becoming involved in tennis leagues as well as youth groups.

Frank was preceded in death by his father Joe. Survivors include his mother Jeanne, wife Cheryl and three children Nathan, Claire and Max. He also leaves behind his brother Joe (Cyndi) and sister Loretto. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews as well as many cousins.

Memorials may be made to Cathedral School or St. Mary Basilica.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

COVID-19

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

News

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser