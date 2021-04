Crime Reports: April 7, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise/music on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Two traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montbello Parkway.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Minettes.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Assisting motorist on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops at Visitor Center.

Three traffic stops on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop at Super 8.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Dr. Todd Office.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise/music on Homewood Drive.

Loud noise/music on St. Charles Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Wall Street.

Juvenile problem on Aldrich Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Missing person on North Rankin Street.

Accident on Downy Road.

Dog problem on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop at County Pie.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on College Street.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Ryan A MaCintosh, 24, 179 North Grove, Vidalia, on charges of Failure to appear, cash bond $1,247.50 plus $200 bench warrant fee.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Fire alarm on Front Street

Reports — Monday

Auto Accident on Walnut Street

Medical Call on Traxler Road

Shots fired on Green Acres Road

Complaint on Palm Street

Vehicle hit deer on US 84

Complain on Goodin Drive

Nuisance animals on Magoun Road

Medical call on Shady Acres

Fire alarm on Locust Street

Auto accident on Carter Street

Simple assault on Carter Street

Unwanted person on Lynwood Drive

Auto Accident on Walnut Street

Disturbance on Vidal Street

Miscellaneous call on Loop Road

Unwanted person on First Street

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 568

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Criminal Damage to Property on N Grove Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Reports — Sunday

Alarm on US 84

Domestic complaint on Pear Street

Complaint on Ralph’s Road

Complaint on Sage Road

Complaint on Louisiana 569

Loose horses Louisiana 425

Fire on Earl Davis Road

Complaint on East Road

Complaint on Eagle Road

Fire on Doty Road

Complaint on US 84

Medical call on Fifth Street

Criminal Damage to Property on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Azalea Street

Complaint on Lower Levee Road

Medical call on Airport Road

Reports — Saturday

Loud Music on Stephens Road

Auto Accident on Plouden Bayou Road

Loud music on Hart Young Road

Complaint on Peach Street

Complaint on Mack Moore Road

Louisiana State Police

Arrests — Sunday

Payton C Holland, 22, 180 Perch Hole Road, Monterey, on charges of second DWI, careless operation of a vehicle.