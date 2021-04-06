April 6, 2021

  • 77°
Asia Robinson returns a serve during a tennis practice for Natchez High School. Robinson is a senior and started playing the game because it is different. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Bulldogs took a swing at tennis, stick with it

By Hunter Cloud

Published 12:38 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Asia Robinson, Alexis Smith, and Tyrese Wilson joined the tennis team at Natchez High School for different reasons, but they have stuck with the sport through COVID.

Robinson and Smith said they found their way onto the tennis court for Natchez High School because Tennis was different than any other sport they had ever played. Robinson is a senior, and she has played tennis since ninth grade, she said. Before then, she ran track, and she also is a cheerleader, she said.

“It’s fun. It is a different type of sport,” Robinson said. “It is really out of the ordinary because you have to coordinate your hand and your feet motions.”

Smith said she is into uncommon things. For example, she likes to collect random items in addition to rocks and crystals, she said.

She said she found an interest in tennis by watching it on TV, and she decided to give it a try. Tennis is fun for her because she enjoys hitting the ball, she said.

“I tried a whole bunch of other sports, and they weren’t really my thing,” Smith said. “I really got into tennis though.”

She said she looks forward to their match against Brookhaven on Wednesday because she knows the team can beat them. The Bulldogs need to stop making simple mistakes, such as hitting the ball into the net or not keeping the ball on the court, she said.

Wilson said it was his friendship with Donato Miller that convinced him to play tennis. Miller is a junior player who joined the team as a seventh-grader, he said. Wilson joined the team as a sophomore, he said.

“I started playing tennis because my best friend was playing tennis,” Wilson said. “I wanted us to do something together because we hardly spent any time together.”

They play as double partners and practice together. Tennis has taught patience, they said. The game forces them to think and slow down. They each try to take the game one step at a time, they said.

Wilson said this year has been challenging because the juniors have missed out on high school experiences such as prom due to COVID. Last year’s tennis season was cut short because of COVID, and this year the team has only been able to play one game, Robinson said.

“We make the best out of it though,” Robinson said. “We still have fun outside. We are out on the court all the time.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

COVID-19

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

News

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser