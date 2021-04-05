April 6, 2021

  • 77°

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

By Jan Griffey

Published 6:02 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Several Natchez residents on Sunday were surprised to find parking tickets on their vehicles.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said those parking tickets should not have come as a surprise.

“I can’t say we’ve stepped up enforcing parking infractions,” Daughtry said. “To be honest with you, we are going to enforce the law. With that being said, if there is an error, if an officer made an error, we have no problem with fixing it.

“But being a part of this club or that club isn’t going to make anyone exempt from the law. People in Natchez want me to be fair. I am the chief for everybody. I am not the chief for just one status or another,” he said.

Two who complained to The Natchez Democrat said they were volunteering for a club of which they are a member and returned to their homes in downtown Natchez to find parking citations on their vehicles. Those two said they knew of at least two others who received parking tickets for violations on Sunday.

One said she is concerned the issuing of parking tickets could discourage visitors who have come to Natchez to spend the day if they receive a ticket for a parking violation.

“If a previous police chief didn’t issue tickets because of a manpower issue, that was another administration. We are still buying ticket books,” Daughtry said. “Here is the thing about it. These tickets were written for parking infractions. If we made a mistake, we can correct it. We are human and we make mistakes. But if we didn’t make a mistake, I will stand by my officer. I think people are overreacting in this instance.”

Daughtry said enforcement of the law does not end with tickets for parking violations.

“We are enforcing speeding laws as well. We are writing more tickets for expired tags and texting and driving,” he said. “One of my officers wrote a speeding ticket last week and the woman told him, ‘Y’all don’t do that in Natchez. That’s not the Natchez way.’ We are enforcing the law and protecting the citizens of Natchez. That’s our job.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

COVID-19

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

News

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser