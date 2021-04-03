Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event
Last year COVID canceled the annual Highland Baptist church play depicting the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
This year cars drove around the church parking lot passing those three scenes as church members froze in place.f
Highlands Baptist church performed a liveEaster story play the last four to five years before COVID.
You Might Like
Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire
Lisa Gillespie said her brother Rick Gillespie suffered damage to his home in a fire Friday night in Concordia Parish... read more