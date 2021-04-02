July 17, 1951 – March 23, 2021

A private service was held for William Roy Minor, 69, of Natchez, MS who died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, MS under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

William Roy Minor was born in Adams County on July 17, 1951 to Rudolph Minor Sr. and Lorraine Johnson Minor. He departed this life on March 23, 2021 at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez, MS.

He was baptized at United Baptist Church in Adams County. He was preceded in death by his daughter Yokena Murray, his sister Almeda Elizabeth Minor, his father Rudolph Minor Sr., and brother John Albert Minor.

He leaves to cherish his memories by his wife Daphine “Delta” Minor of Natchez, MS, his mother, Lorraine Minor of Natchez, MS, A daughter, Catina Ramsey of LaPlace, LA (7) sisters, Gertrude Minor Hill (Bobby) of Waldo, FL, Shirley Minor Jackson (Jimmy) of La Plata, MD, Thelma Minor Gibson (Toney) of Mesquite, TX, Hazel Minor Walker (Raymond) of Vicksburg, MS, Reba Kay Minor Brown of Hattiesburg, MS, Rebecca Fay Minor of Natchez, MS, Lorie Ann Minor Scott of Artesia, CA. (3) brothers, Rudolph Minor Jr.(Pamela), Dwight Minor both of Natchez, MS and Dewayne Minor (Debra) of San Antonio, TX. (1) Aunt, Catherine Minor of Natchez, MS. (9) grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.