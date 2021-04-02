Storm cruise to victory

FERRIDAY — Tiara Jefferson had two run-scoring base hits for Delta Charter School last Thursday afternoon as the Lady Storm cruised to a 12-2 win over the Harrisonburg High School.

After her first two attempts to put the ball in play resulted in outs, Jefferson came through in a big way with a three-run triple in the bottom of the third inning and a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth.

“She put the ball in play the first two times, but they weren’t hit very hard. The last two hits couldn’t have come at better times,” Lady Storm head coach Jeannie Beach said.

Harrisonburg jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Delta Charter struck for three runs in the bottom of the first. Shyvlie Blaney had the big hit in the frame with a bases-clearing double.

The Lady Storm led 4-2 after two and a half innings before scoring five runs in the bottom of the third inning to put the game out of reach. They added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Even though winning pitcher Jaden Boydstun allowed two runs, only one earned, on two hits in five innings, she did at times have issues with her command.

“I thought we had too many walks. Those walks are like singles, a free base,” Beach said. “But the good thing was those walks, especially toward the latter part of the game, they didn’t hurt us. Harrisonburg wasn’t able to get those runs in, thank goodness.”

That was because the defense behind Boydstun had one of its best, if not its best, game of the season with just one error. Boydstun did give up a solo home run to M. Kennedy, but other than that, the Lady Bulldogs could not take advantage of the opportunities that were given to them.

“Our defense was the difference,” Beach said. “Jaden hadn’t pitched in several weeks because she had stitches in her leg. That was the difference. We’ve been giving up so many runs because of our defense.”