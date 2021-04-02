Graveside services for Eva Arline Dawson, 66, of Woodville, MS who died March 25, 2021, will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Locust Hill Cemetery with Pastor Harold Smith, Sr. officiating. A final viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Magnolia Baptist Church in Woodville, MS prior to graveside service. Final arrangements are entrusted to Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.