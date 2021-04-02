April 3, 2021

Clinton Earl Gandy

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Graveside service for Clinton Earl Gandy, 93, of Waterproof, LA will be held at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m.with Bro. Larry Walters officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home

