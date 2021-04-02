FAYETTE —Graveside services for Clara J. Moore, 79, who died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez, will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Pastor Dr. Reverend E.E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.