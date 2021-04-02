Sept. 29, 1943 – March 24, 2021

A graveside service for Albert Johnson, 77, who departed his earthly life on March 24, 2021 in Stockbridge, GA will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Masks are required during visitation and at the service.

Albert was born September 29, 1943 in Natchez, MS to Lucille Johnson and Johnnie White Sr. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and attended Alcorn State University. He was a proud Air Force veteran.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Annie Jackson, Odessa White, Robert Johnson, Willie West, Johnnie White Jr., Willie White, Earl White, Richard White, and Mack White.

Albert leaves his children, Shawnnelle “Tracy” White, Angel White, Tamanaca “Tammy” Ellis (James), Princess Shannon (Keoshi), Deitrice “Deede” Lampley (Keiphton), Anthony Johnson, Torus Washington, Brian Johnson, and Bruce Johnson; grandchildren, Asti “Nae-Nae” White, Kia White, Shantise Foster, Daira Johnson, Jalyssa Ellis, Essence Davis, Niya Davis, Jaliyah Johnson, Kinya White, Kendrell White, Kedrian White, Keiphton “Trey” Lampley II, Kelvon White, Jaden Washington, James Ellis II, Thailer “TJ” Washington, Brian “BJ” Johnson Jr., Collin Lampley, and Aiyden Givens; great grandchildren, Ma’Kenzie White, Ma’Riyah White, Ma’Laiya Long, Chynna White, Andre Thomas II, and Chrisitan Lee Foster; siblings, Luebirta Ames, Olivia Conrad, Rosemarie Murphy, Jessie Duncan, Nita Bailey, Leon White Sr., AJ White, Otis Lee White Sr., and Arthur White Sr.; his compassionate caregiver, Mrs. Azolina Cooper, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.