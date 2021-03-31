Green Wave remain on losing skid

CLINTON, La. — Cathedral High School continued its historic slide last Monday afternoon as they were no-hit in a 10-0 loss to the Silliman Institute Wildcats in five innings in an MAIS District 4-4A game.

Not only did Cathedral fail to get a base hit against Silliman, but it also committed seven errors, which led to the majority of the Wildcats’ scoring. They plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning and four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-0 lead.

“We just let that one slip away from us early in the game,” Cathedral head coach Craig Beesley said. “We did a lot of work in practice on our defense (Tuesday) and hopefully we’ll correct some of those mistakes.”

The Wildcats added three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go up 9-0 and scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to run-rule the Green Wave.

“We didn’t play well. We were ready to get back out on the field today, but the rain has postponed that,” Beesley said.

Noah Russ was charged with the loss despite a solid performance on the mound. Russ allowed six runs, none of them earned, on three hits with three strikeouts, just one walk, and two hit batters.

“Noah pitched a good game for us. We just didn’t make enough plays behind him,” Beesley said.

Jake Hairston pitched the next two innings in relief and gave up three runs, all of them earned, on one hit with three strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters. Hollis Lees lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up one earned run on two hits and one walk.

After getting off to a 7-0 start to the 2021 season, Cathedral has now dropped eight straight games, six of them in district play.

Cathedral (7-8, 0-6) was scheduled to host Silliman for a varsity doubleheader Wednesday afternoon, but inclement weather ahead of a strong cold front postponed those games until Thursday afternoon at Chester Willis Field.