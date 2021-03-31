Aug. 26, 1945 – March 29, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dinah Lee Hutchins Williams, 75, of Natchez, who died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Natchez will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hutchins Family Cemetery with Rev. Danny Green officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Dinah was born August 26, 1945, the daughter of Clara Fleming Hutchins and Gerald Hutchins. She received her high school diploma and was a private sitter. Mrs. Williams was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board. She enjoyed reading, talking and working word puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gerald Hutchins, Jr., John Hutchins and Eugene Hutchins.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Ernest Williams, Sr.; son, Ernest E. Williams, Jr.(Tammy); daughter, Dianne M. Williams Davis (Bruce); brothers, Clarence Hutchins (Addie), Samuel Hutchins (Linney), Leon Hutchins (Tricena), Francis Hutchins, Joseph Hutchins (Georgia), Charles Hutchins (Bertha) and Willie Hutchins; two sisters, Rosie Hutchins and Clara Barnes (Andrew); grandchildren, Kyle Davis, E’Keria Williams, Kaitlyn Davis, Kelly Davis, other relatives and friends.

