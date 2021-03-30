Crime Reports: March 30, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 23, 183 Teepee Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. No bond set.
Dimarco Montreal Johnson, 31, 9 Matthew Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.
Zed Patterson, 35, 828 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. No bond set.
James Randall Washington, 56, 599-B West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $312.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.
Arrests — Saturday
Lavonne Miles Belton, 53, 28 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses/felony. No bond set.
Harley Davidson Polk, 31, 757 Maple Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault – domestic violence; motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle; and motor vehicle: reckless driving. Bond set at $100,000 on aggravated assault – domestic violence charge, $750.00 on fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle charge, and $750.00 on reckless driving charge.
Arrests — Friday
Laquanda Tameka Lewis, 39, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75 on first count and $748.75 on second count.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Sango.
Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/John Tractor.
Traffic stop at Dairy Queen.
Traffic stop at Miss Lou Eye Care.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Warrant/affidavit on Rankin Street.
Accident on East Franklin Street.
Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on Armstrong Street.
Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.
Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.
Stolen vehicle on D’Evereaux Drive.
Theft on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Shots fired on North Rankin Street.
Shots fired on West Woodlawn Avenue.
Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.
Traffic stop at Pedro’s.
Domestic disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Michael Sedric Hall, 27, 87 LaGrange Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.
Jason Thomas, 22, 113 Meadowlane Drive, Natchez, on charge of burglary. Held on $1,000 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Harassment on Windy Hill Road.
Intelligence report on Honeysuckle Lane.
Shots fired on Country Club Drive.
Scam on U.S. 61 North.
Hit and run on Brookfield Drive.
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Juvenile problem on Morgantown Road.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Tre’yon M. Nelly, 25, Battery of a correctional facility employee, possession of contraband in a penal institute.
Ralph Jackson, 41, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay annual fee, failure to notify.
Arrests — Monday
Shelby L. Martin, 25, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, Bench warrant for failure to appear.
Jessie J. Townsend, 59, 20330 Randolph Street, Jackson, on charge for possession of Marijuana.
Dannie S. Martin, 23, 339 Erie, Jackson for possession of Marijuana.
Cedric D. White, 36, 446 Cambridge, Jackson, on charge for possession of Marijuana.
Quintoria, Pukston, 203 Linsdale, Clayton, on charge for possession of Marijuana.
Keyon Atkins, 25, 342 Loomis Street, Clayton, warrant for other agency.
Ashley A. Thomas, 25, 156 Mount Carmel Drive, bench warrant for failure to appear.
Andrew Banks, 22, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charge of disturbing the peace.
Arrests — Sunday
Wanna Whitstine, 42, 2121 Folgaman Street, on charges of careless operation of vehicle, possession of schedule I drug, two counts of possession of schedule II drug possession of schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Vernon, 51, 379 Lakeland Drive, Boyce, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drug, two counts of possession of schedule II drug, possession of schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tremaine Love, 42, 1229 Monroe Street, Alexandria, on charges for possession of schedule I drug, two counts o f possession of schedule II drug, possession of schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests — Friday
Shelby Martin, 25, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, on warrant for criminal damage to property.
Makayla Lewis, 20, 403 Main Street, Grambling, on charges of Possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.
Revante Hull, 25, 608 10th Street, Ferriday, on charges of Possesion of schedule one drugs with intent to distribute. Bench warrant with failure to appear fines for possession of marijuana.
Reports — Tuesday
Loose Horses on Shady Acres
Complaint on Vidalia Drive
Complaint on Circle Drive
Reports — Monday
Medical call on 4th street
Complaint on Concordia drive
Drug law violation on Galloway Street
Arrest on Warrant US 84
Medical call on Georgia Avenue
Medical call on Wildsville Road
Unwanted person on Danny drive
False alarm on Pecan Street
Loose horses on Shady Acres
Delinquent juveniles on Loomis Lane
Medical call on Louisiana 569
Loose horses on Shady Acres
Auto Accident on Louisiana 129
Unwanted person on Louisiana 65
Arrest on Warrant on Dianne Street
Disturbance on Louisiana 568
Medical call on Kyle Road
Loose horses on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Kentucky Avenue
Domestic dispute on Westlake Drive
Reports — Sunday
Busted window on Louisiana 566
Domestic dispute on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Silver Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbing the peace on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Lee Tyler Road
Medical call on Persimmon Mill Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Complaint on Margaret Circle
Complaint on Louisiana 65
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Reports — Saturday
Medical call on Airport Road
Fight on Carter Street
Sexual harassment on W Circle Drive
Domestic disturbance on Louisiana 131
Extra patrol requested on US 84
Domestic violence in Louisiana 569
Traffic citation on around Tree
Disturbance on Ron Road
Fire on Louisiana 425
Disturbance on Doyle Road
Crime reports: Saturday, March 27, 2021
Natchez Police Department Arrests — Friday Natasha Andrea Watts, 46, 8850 Ferguson Road, Dallas, Texas, on charge of contempt of... read more