Crime Reports: March 30, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Mohnterrius Keonte Jefferson, 23, 183 Teepee Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. No bond set.

Dimarco Montreal Johnson, 31, 9 Matthew Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.

Zed Patterson, 35, 828 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

James Randall Washington, 56, 599-B West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $312.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Arrests — Saturday

Lavonne Miles Belton, 53, 28 James Brown Avenue, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses/felony. No bond set.

Harley Davidson Polk, 31, 757 Maple Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault – domestic violence; motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle; and motor vehicle: reckless driving. Bond set at $100,000 on aggravated assault – domestic violence charge, $750.00 on fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle charge, and $750.00 on reckless driving charge.

Arrests — Friday

Laquanda Tameka Lewis, 39, 144 North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $548.75 on first count and $748.75 on second count.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Sango.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/John Tractor.

Traffic stop at Dairy Queen.

Traffic stop at Miss Lou Eye Care.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Rankin Street.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Armstrong Street.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on D’Evereaux Drive.

Theft on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Shots fired on North Rankin Street.

Shots fired on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Domestic disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Walmart.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Michael Sedric Hall, 27, 87 LaGrange Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Jason Thomas, 22, 113 Meadowlane Drive, Natchez, on charge of burglary. Held on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Harassment on Windy Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Honeysuckle Lane.

Shots fired on Country Club Drive.

Scam on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Brookfield Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tre’yon M. Nelly, 25, Battery of a correctional facility employee, possession of contraband in a penal institute.

Ralph Jackson, 41, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to pay annual fee, failure to notify.

Arrests — Monday

Shelby L. Martin, 25, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, Bench warrant for failure to appear.

Jessie J. Townsend, 59, 20330 Randolph Street, Jackson, on charge for possession of Marijuana.

Dannie S. Martin, 23, 339 Erie, Jackson for possession of Marijuana.

Cedric D. White, 36, 446 Cambridge, Jackson, on charge for possession of Marijuana.

Quintoria, Pukston, 203 Linsdale, Clayton, on charge for possession of Marijuana.

Keyon Atkins, 25, 342 Loomis Street, Clayton, warrant for other agency.

Ashley A. Thomas, 25, 156 Mount Carmel Drive, bench warrant for failure to appear.

Andrew Banks, 22, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charge of disturbing the peace.

Arrests — Sunday

Wanna Whitstine, 42, 2121 Folgaman Street, on charges of careless operation of vehicle, possession of schedule I drug, two counts of possession of schedule II drug possession of schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Vernon, 51, 379 Lakeland Drive, Boyce, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drug, two counts of possession of schedule II drug, possession of schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tremaine Love, 42, 1229 Monroe Street, Alexandria, on charges for possession of schedule I drug, two counts o f possession of schedule II drug, possession of schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests — Friday

Shelby Martin, 25, 120 Pear Street, Ridgecrest, on warrant for criminal damage to property.

Makayla Lewis, 20, 403 Main Street, Grambling, on charges of Possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.

Revante Hull, 25, 608 10th Street, Ferriday, on charges of Possesion of schedule one drugs with intent to distribute. Bench warrant with failure to appear fines for possession of marijuana.

Reports — Tuesday

Loose Horses on Shady Acres

Complaint on Vidalia Drive

Complaint on Circle Drive

Reports — Monday

Medical call on 4th street

Complaint on Concordia drive

Drug law violation on Galloway Street

Arrest on Warrant US 84

Medical call on Georgia Avenue

Medical call on Wildsville Road

Unwanted person on Danny drive

False alarm on Pecan Street

Loose horses on Shady Acres

Delinquent juveniles on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Loose horses on Shady Acres

Auto Accident on Louisiana 129

Unwanted person on Louisiana 65

Arrest on Warrant on Dianne Street

Disturbance on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Kyle Road

Loose horses on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Kentucky Avenue

Domestic dispute on Westlake Drive

Reports — Sunday

Busted window on Louisiana 566

Domestic dispute on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Silver Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbing the peace on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Lee Tyler Road

Medical call on Persimmon Mill Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Complaint on Margaret Circle

Complaint on Louisiana 65

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Airport Road

Fight on Carter Street

Sexual harassment on W Circle Drive

Domestic disturbance on Louisiana 131

Extra patrol requested on US 84

Domestic violence in Louisiana 569

Traffic citation on around Tree

Disturbance on Ron Road

Fire on Louisiana 425

Disturbance on Doyle Road