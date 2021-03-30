Court case conclusions: March 30, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 19-25:

Brad King charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brad Dorsey charged with killing an animal. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Micki Flowers charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terry Huff charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnnie Delaughter charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 19-25:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 24:

Katrina Sharonlette Jones, 46, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Tavionn Tuykii Splond, 22, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at. $748.75.

Teddy Jovel Taylor, 28, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fine set at $870.50.

Teddy Jovel Taylor, 28, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $673.25.

Roslyn Denise Minor, 37, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 60 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $1,000. Restitution set at $107.72.

Roslyn Denise Minor, 37, charged with two counts of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files on each count.

Latasha Lenora Robinson, 31, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed with prejudice.

Noland James Landry, 42, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $598.75. Restitution set at $340.17.

Noland James Landry, 42, charged with two counts of false pretenses. Case remanded to files on each count.

Tuesday, March 23:

Dekirra Shantel Brown, 20, charged with controlled substance: possession .1 gram<2 grams. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Dekirra Shantel Brown, 20, charged with controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Case not bound over to a grand jury – lack of probable cause.

Patricia Foster O’Neal, 59, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mannie Valentino Stewart, 19, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle amended to misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Fine set at $1,273.85.

Caronda Lashun Washington, 41, charged with obstruction of justice: hindering prosecution 1st degree. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Barry Lamont Williams Jr., 25, charged with contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Henry Alexander Willis, 33, charged with controlled substance; Schedule III and IV. Case remanded to files.

Henry Alexander Willis, 33, pleaded guilty to controlled substance; Schedule III and IV amended to possession of marijuana. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Fine set at $1,273.75.

Joseph Edward Letcher, 43, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case dismissed.

Jose Alejandro Leyba, 32, pleaded guilty to grand larceny reduced to petit larceny. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $2,048.75.

Caronda Lashun Washington, 41, charged with accessory after the fact. Case bound over to a grand jury.