Wolves lose thriller to Mangham in three game losing skid

VIDALIA — The Monterey High School Lady Wolves lost both of their games last Saturday at the Viking Classic at the Concordia Recreation District 3 Complex and are now on their first true losing streak of the 2021 season.

In the first game, which started in the late morning, Monterey lost to a good LHSAA Class 4A team in the Franklin Parish Lady Patriots 11-2 at Field D. The Lady Wolves managed just two runs on six hits.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Patriots scored two runs in the top of the second inning. The Lady Wolves managed one run in the bottom of the second, but that 2-1 score would be as close as they would get the rest of the game.

Franklin Parish (13-8) responded with one run in the top of the third inning and two runs in the top of the fourth to grab a 5-1 advantage. Monterey scored its other run of the game in the bottom of the fifth to trail 5-2.

The Lady Patriots scored three runs in both the top of the sixth inning and the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Meah Peoples led the Lady Wolves at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Briana King took the loss on the mound after going six innings, allowing eight runs, seven of them earned, on nine hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Hannah Hitt came on in relief to pitch the top of the seventh. Hitt gave up three runs, all of them earned, on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

The second game was a thriller between Monterey and Mangham High School. The Lady Dragons used a two-run rally in the top of the fifth inning to go ahead 4-2 and then held on for a 4-3 win over the Lady Wolves Saturday afternoon at Field C.

Mangham scored two runs in the top of the third inning for its first lead of the game, but Monterey answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. It remained that way until the Lady Dragons (7-11) took the lead in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Wolves tried to mount one last rally in the bottom of the seventh, but could only plate one run. What was interesting about this game was that Monterey out-hit Mangham 13 to five and both teams played outstanding defense, with the Lady Dragons committing no errors and the Lady Wolves just one.

Everyone in Monterey’s line-up had at least one base hit except for Macee Green, who went 0-for-3. Hitt did her part on the mound to give the Lady Wolves a chance to win the game, but in the end took the loss. She gave up four runs, three earned, on five hits and four walks.

King went 3-for-4 with two double and Allie Lipsey was 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI to lead Monterey at the plate. Graycie Wiley was 2-for-3 with one run scored and two stolen bases while Zoee Young was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one stole base.

The losses to Franklin Parish and Mangham gave the Lady Wolves a three-game losing streak.

Monterey (6-4-1 overall, 3-1 in LHSAA District 6-B) play host to Rapides High School Monday afternoon before returning to district play Tuesday afternoon as they traveled to Alexandria, La. to take on Grace Christian School.