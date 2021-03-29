Majorie Binns Garner

Aug. 15, 1937 – March 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Marjorie Binns Garner, 83, of Natchez, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.

A lifelong resident of Natchez, Marjorie was born August 15, 1937, the daughter of James and Burnell Marlow. She was a graduate of Natchez High School and was a teacher at Adams County Christian School for many years.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church Natchez, where she served in a variety of ministry roles such as working in the nursery, singing in the choir, and providing encouragement and care ministry to the community. She especially loved crocheting baby blankets for expectant mothers and new parents, and she continually sought ways to display love to her friends, family, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Binns, Sr., and her second husband, James Garner, as well as a grandson, Johnathan Binns. She is survived by her four children, Jamie Flanner of Madison, Charles Binns Jr. and his wife Paula of Natchez, Michael Binns and his wife Terri of Cordova, Tennessee, and Gregory Binns and his wife Terri of Madison. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Binns, Jennifer Greer, Amy Campbell, Brian Flanner, Preston Binns, and Larson Graham, along with eight great-grandchildren: Cooper, Mollie Grace, and Beckett Binns, Easton Flanner, James Binns, Fox and Oli Graham, and Jackson Campbell.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 30, at Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m., with interment following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Chris Binns, Preston Binns, Ron Greer, Jamie Tyson, Jerry Geter, and Jack Cupit. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Whitt, James Tobermann, Cade Campbell, Chris Graham, and Brian Flanner.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana or First Baptist Church Natchez Missions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.