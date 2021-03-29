March 29, 2021

Delta Charter head coach Jeanie Beach coaching her team from the third base line. Delta Charter is playing four games in four days this week. If rain holds off of course. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Delta Charter faces four games in four days

By Patrick Jones

Published 2:41 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter School Lady Storm was scheduled to host the Avoyelles Public Charter School Lady Vikings last Saturday afternoon and in the process was looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Except for one thing. The game never took place. The reason for that happening was most unusual.

“They didn’t show up. The other coach (Avoyelles Public Charter head coach Cora Lacombe) forgot about the game,” Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Beach said Monday morning. “We’re trying to reschedule it.”

Meanwhile, it will be a busy week for the Lady Storm, which entered this week with a record of 5-9 overall and 1-3 in LHSAA District 2-1A. How busy? Try four games in four days – as long as the weather permits.

They play at Jena High School Monday afternoon and at Delhi Charter School Tuesday afternoon. Then they play a district make-up game at home against Cedar Creek School Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and wrap up the week with a home game against Harrisonburg High School Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday,” Beach said. “Hopefully we won’t get too much rain.”

