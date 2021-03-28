Trinity bicentennial book wins award

By Carolyn Vance Smith

Bicentennial Chairman, Trinity Episcopal Church, Natchez

A new book celebrating the bicentennial anniversary of Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez recently won a prestigious award from the Historic Natchez Foundation.

The hardback, full-color, 224-page book is Welcome to the Trinity Table: Recollections and Recipes Celebrating 200 Years, 1822-2022.

Sponsored by Trinity’s Episcopal Church Women, the book was published by the church.

“The book received the 2020 Special Award of Merit for its innovative approach that heralds the upcoming celebration of the church’s bicentennial in 2022,” said Carter Burns, director of the foundation.

The book combines the church’s history with essays about special outreach projects, including Christ Episcopal Church at Church Hill and Trinity Episcopal School.

Sections of the book are devoted to the church’s longstanding missions, such as the music program, the Altar Guild, the Flower Guild, Claws for a Cause benefit event and The Stewpot, a community food bank.

“The book is richly spiced with historic images dating back to the church’s founding in 1822,” Burns said.

“It also includes personal recollections and a photographic tour of the church’s outstanding stained glass windows.”

The award was greeted with delight by book chairman Carolyn Cummings Gwin and Trinity’s rector, The Rev. Ken Ritter.

“Two years of collaborative effort of the ECW produced an historically significant account of the 200-year journey of faith at our Trinity Church,” Gwin said.

“I am most appreciative of the recipe and recollections contributions from our parishioners,” she said. “I believe we have created a family and church treasure for the ages.”

The book costs $40, plus shipping fee of $3.85, Ritter said. Copies are available at www.trinitynatchez.org/trinitytable or by calling 601-445-8432.

“Book proceeds equally benefit The Stewpot, which Trinity helped found years ago, and the updating of Trinity’s kitchen, where meals are prepared for The Stewpot and other food-related missions,” Ritter said.

“More than 100 parishioners directly participated in producing this beautiful book,” he said. “It is a high honor to receive public recognition for it, and we are grateful to the Foundation.”